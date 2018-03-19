SPONSORED CONTENT
2018 State of the Industry: Mobile Offers in Convenience Stores
03/19/2018
2017 was an important year for c-stores. As other retail categories face new threats from online shopping and shifting consumer preferences, c-store retailers, and the CPGs that sell products within them, are seeing incredible results with mobile offer campaigns. Koupon’s 2018 State of the Industry report illustrates the changing retail landscape and shifting consumer shopping patterns that are paving the way for the rise of mobile offers in the $233-billion convenience industry.