2018 Will Be Another Year of Rapid Growth for Love's

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is bringing its expansion momentum in 2018, with another rapid growth year on its agenda.

The company opened 147 new stores over the past five years, including 36 new locations in 2017. This year, Love's plans to open more than 40 new locations, add thousands of new truck parking spaces, expand on-site truck and tire care services, and bring three additional hotels to Love's Hospitality to give professional drivers more options, convenience and flexibility on the road, according to the company.

All of the 2018 initiatives are fueled by the demands professional drivers are asking for, it added.

"We diligently listen to our customers' needs and are dedicated to meeting them and improving professional drivers' quality of life," said Frank Love, co-CEO of Love's. "We're doing our part to address the truck parking shortage by adding more than 3,100 parking spaces at newly built travel stops.

"Our customers will also have increased access to reliable maintenance services because we are adding light mechanical offerings to select Speedco locations to help them get back on the road faster," he added.

Love's acquired Speedco in 2017. All 52 locations continue to offer the same Speedco services and tire brands, and Love's plans to add light mechanical services this year.

In 2018, Love's will also reduce customer wait times by adding automated showers at nearly all Love's Travel Stop locations, create 42 more public laundry service locations, and bring 2,500 new jobs to communities.

In addition, Trillium will broaden its offerings include electric vehicle charging stations, solar panel installation and hydrogen fueling, as well as additional compressed natural gas locations.

Oklahoma City-based Love's has more than 440 locations in 41 states. On-site Love's Truck Tire Care centers offer roadside assistance, tire care and light mechanical services for professional truck drivers. Showers, CAT scales and other services for professional truck drivers are also available.