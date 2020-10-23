Press enter to search
2020 Best New Products Awards Winner: Alternative Snacks/Bars

10/23/2020

ONE Peanut Butter Cup, ONE Brands

Protein snacks show no signs of leveling off. The ONE Peanut Butter Cup protein bar is everything consumers love about this candy favorite in a craving-satisfying, gluten-free snack bar. It combines salty, nutty peanut butter and the flavor of chocolate with 20 grams of protein and just 1 gram of sugar. It's made to power workouts, mornings, all-day meetings, or afternoon slump pick-me-ups. "It's almost guilt-free," one tester noted.

