2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Alternative Snacks/Meat Snacks

Country Archer Footlongs, Country Archer Provisions

Country Archer delivers on the c-store need for a clean version of a larger, individually wrapped 12-inch meat stick made with real ingredients. Featuring grass-fed beef, all-natural pork and a blend of real spices, varieties include Original, Teriyaki and Fuego, serving a fiery mix of red and white peppers, chipotle chiles and chili powder, which was a favorite of our testers. While the meat sticks segment has strong growth of 33.7 percent in the convenience channel, Country Archer's better-for-you meat sticks are vastly outpacing and leading the way, up 205.4 percent for the 12 weeks ending June 28, 2021, according to SPINS, the supplier noted.