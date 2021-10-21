2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Alternative Snacks/Protein Bars

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Protein Bar, General Mills Convenience

General Mills' new cereal-flavored protein bars meet the demand for a great-tasting protein bar that's low in sugar. It doesn't taste like a protein bar with its multilayer texture. Available in two popular flavors that over-index with Gen X and millennials, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Golden Grahams, the bars have 20 grams of protein and 2 grams of sugar. Our panelists were impressed with the taste of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor considering its low sugar content.