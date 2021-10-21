2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Beer

Coors Pure, Molson Coors Beverage Co.

USDA Organic certified, Coors Pure light beer fits the bill for different types of beer drinkers. It is perfect for hanging out at an all-day event where you want a beer in hand — at the beach, at a barbecue, or watching the game. Coors Pure has a 3.8 percent ABV with 92 calories, no sugar, and 3.5 grams of carbs per 12-ounce serving. It is made with simple, quality ingredients: organic barley, organic hops, and pure Rocky Mountain refreshing water. Our panel was impressed with the crisp taste of this beer and also lauded the low calories and the can's clean design.