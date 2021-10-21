10/21/2021
2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Candy/Non-Chocolate
HARIBO Funtastic Mix features multiple gummi textures and several color and flavor combinations.
HARIBO Funtastic Mix, HARIBO of America
HARIBO Funtastic Mix brings a whimsical eating experience to consumers seeking an on-the-go treat with an adventurous twist. With multiple gummi textures and several color and flavor combinations, HARIBO Funtastic Mix is an innovative, fun and compelling product crafted for the c-store shopper. It is the brand's first U.S. product with this much variety in a single pack. The German HARIBO brand stands for quality and brings with it strong recognition of the gummi candy phenomena and outgrowth.