2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Candy/Non-Chocolate

HARIBO Funtastic Mix, HARIBO of America

HARIBO Funtastic Mix brings a whimsical eating experience to consumers seeking an on-the-go treat with an adventurous twist. With multiple gummi textures and several color and flavor combinations, HARIBO Funtastic Mix is an innovative, fun and compelling product crafted for the c-store shopper. It is the brand's first U.S. product with this much variety in a single pack. The German HARIBO brand stands for quality and brings with it strong recognition of the gummi candy phenomena and outgrowth.