2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: CBD/Edibles

Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies, Hemp Bombs

Consumers continue to seek out CBD health and wellness products containing the latest functional ingredients. Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies – Botanical Blend are the first vegan gummies manufactured by the company. Each gummy contains 15 milligrams of premium CBD and a blend of functional ingredients, including Passiflora, Scutellaria and L-Theanine. The packaging for this new Hemp Bombs product differentiates itself from the rest of the line with softer pastel accents, which stand out against Hemp Bombs' distinctive black pouch color.