2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: CBD/Shots

Mad Tasty Wellness Boost, Mad Tasty LLC

Mad Tasty Wellness Boost, founded by OneRepublic lead singer and CEO Ryan Tedder, aims to disrupt the CBD category. Stress relief and inflammation relief, plus immunity boosters, are in demand more than ever before. The challenge with CBD shots, however, is getting a great taste without loading up with sugar or artificial sweeteners. According to our testers, Mad Tasty cracks the taste code while staying healthy. The product is zero sugar, vegan, all natural, gluten free, and packed with 50 milligrams of broad-spectrum hemp extract. The shots are promoted with a creative social outreach and giving-back program that finances the building of drinking water wells.