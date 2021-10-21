2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Deli Products

Van's Kitchen 4-Pack Egg Rolls — Chili Lime Chicken, Van's Kitchen

Demand for ethnic foods is growing alongside the growth of the ethnic population, not to mention the influence of the ethnic population upon the general market. With the rising demand for Asian cuisine, Van's Kitchen Chili Lime Chicken Egg Rolls are a great opportunity to grow revenue and meet the diverse tastes of c-store customers. Packaged in a microwaveable tray, the four-pack of egg rolls with sauce offers a touch-free, prepared meal solution that customers can heat and enjoy at home for a snack or a meal. The product has a 21-day refrigerated shelf life, and is fully prepared and ready to cook.