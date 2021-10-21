2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Flavored Malt Beverages/Hard Seltzer

Truly Punch Hard Seltzer — Berry Punch, Truly Hard Seltzer

As one of the first hard seltzer punch options available nationwide, Truly Punch Hard Seltzer helped open the door to a whole new category of drinkers. Now, it is expanding into a bolder flavor profile with a fuller-bodied, craveable punch with the added benefit of low calories and low sugar. Fruit punch is a nostalgic flavor familiar to nearly all consumers, so delivering a range of hard seltzers in that flavor profile not only gives current drinkers another delicious product option, but also helps bring in new customers by taking a flavor they're familiar with and reinventing it into a hard seltzer that's approachable and bold yet familiar.