2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Flavored Malt Beverages/Organic Hard Seltzer

Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer, Michelob

Organic is an attribute that appeals to an ever-widening audience, so it is more important than ever to have options that speak to the wide variety of consumers who seek natural and organic products. Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer stands out as a distinct premium offering that delivers on flavor, while being perfectly connected to the trend of health and wellness. The brand's Signature Collection includes flavors with only 80 calories, zero grams of sugar, and zero carbs. Flavors in its Classic Collection are 90 calories with zero grams of added sugar, 2 grams of carbs, and real fruit juice. Spicy Pineapple was our panelists' favorite.