2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Foodservice/Base Ingredients

Garrett Valley Pork Belly, Wellshire Farms LLC

Innovative, delicious, fully cooked, pre-sliced and offered in 1-ounce portions, Garrett Valley Pork Belly is easy to heat and serve for any breakfast or lunch application. Made with all-natural ingredients (no artificial ingredients or antibiotics), Garrett Valley Pork Belly is a premium offering that can be served as a standalone item, or used as a meat ingredient in any type of application (hamburger topping, pizza topping, soup, bowls, salads, tacos, etc.). Our testers had it on a breakfast taco and in a salad, and gave it their seal of approval.