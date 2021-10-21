2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Foodservice/Cold Dispensed Beverages

Southern Breeze Ready Sweet Flavor Pak — Peach, Harris Tea Foodservice

Southern Breeze Ready Sweet Flavor Pak is a new way to brew consistent and profitable flavored and sweetened iced tea. Instead of using messy syrups or granulated sugar, Harris has developed perfectly portioned tea "Paks" that can be brewed using existing equipment, such as a Bunn or Curtis coffee/tea brewer. The Flavor Paks are available in the three most popular tea flavors currently on U.S. menus: Peach, Raspberry and Tropical. Each Pak yields three gallons of tea. Since the pouches are pre-proportioned, there's zero guessing and very little training needed to brew the product; just place the pouches in a brew basket and go. The product uses no artificial flavors or colors, which consumers are increasingly cutting out.