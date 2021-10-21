2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Foodservice/Condiments

Chester's Dipping Sauces — Chester's Sauce, Chester's International

Consumer data shows that dipping sauces actually drive purchasing behavior, especially with younger consumers. Chester's now offers several great-tasting sauces that are designed to be the perfect complement to its world-famous chicken. The dipping sauces feature new recipes made from high-quality ingredients. Five sauces are available: Chester's Sauce, Honey Mustard, Buffalo Hot Sauce, Ranch and BBQ. All five were deemed "delicious" by our panelists, but the signature Chester's Sauce took the top prize for taste.