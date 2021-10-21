2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Foodservice/Lunch

UNO Pizzeria & Grill Calzones — Chicken Bacon Ranch, UNO Foods Inc.

UNO Pizzeria & Grill Calzones offer an operator three ways to grow sales and profits, and are on trend for today's convenience yet safety-minded consumers. Handmade with fresh dough and offered in grab-and-go packaging, these calzones are UNO Pizzeria & Grill Restaurant quality. They can be heated right in their packaging and placed in a warmer, or served directly to the customer at 160 degrees. The packaging is designed so that external heat dissipates with no direct risk to the operator or customer. Our testers most liked the generous size and fresh taste of the meats and seasoning in the Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone.