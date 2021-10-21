2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Foodservice/Snacks

Jimmy Dean Loaded Sausage Bites, Tyson Foodservice

Jimmy Dean Loaded Sausage Bites are a quick, hassle-free option for customers on the go. They offer a filling, protein-packed item for an easy-to-enjoy breakfast or anytime snack from a brand they trust. With 16 grams of protein per serving, these bite-sized and dippable sausage bites are loaded with egg, cheese and bacon. Ready to heat and eat, the fully cooked Jimmy Dean Loaded Sausage Bites can be heated in the microwave. Our testers liked the Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese variety best, and lauded the product's easy grab-and-go container.