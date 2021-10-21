2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Frozen Foods

Prairie City Ooey Gooey Molten Lava Cake — Fudge, Prairie City Bakery

Ooey Gooey Molten Lava Cakes are an extremely indulgent dessert snack. With "true indulgence" being the largest and fastest-growing snack segment, according to IRI's 2020 Snack Survey, these individually wrapped frozen cakes are an on-trend item that can be enjoyed any time of day. Available in three varieties — Fudge, Salted Caramel, and Peanut Butter — the product features a soft cake filled with a decadent, ooey gooey lava icing. The simple thaw-and-sell format is easy to execute for store operators, requiring little to no labor while also boasting an impressive 30-day shelf life from thaw. When placed in a warmer, these 3.2-ounce Molten Lava Cakes release a delightful chocolatey aroma, and with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $1.79 each, they also provide incredible value to consumers.