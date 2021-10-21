2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Frozen Novelties

Snickers Peanut Brownie Ice Cream Bars, Mars Wrigley

Snickers Peanut Brownie Ice Cream Bars feature the brand's newest flavor obsession: brownie-flavored ice cream with brownie inclusions, topped with a layer of luscious caramel and peanuts. As the No. 1 new frozen novelty item, according to a 2020 Nielsen report, Snickers Peanut Brownie Ice Cream Bars offer a delicious brownie flavor that resonates with younger consumers, and delivers on key flavor trends in the category. Snickers' latest ice cream offering leans into the indulgence trend, with 70 percent of consumers saying the Peanut Brownie Ice Cream Bars are more indulgent than any other frozen novelty, according to Nielsen.