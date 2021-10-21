2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Health & Beauty Care

Headache Man, No More Pills LLC

Headache Man is a convenient 1.7-ounce shot of 650 milligrams of acetaminophen in an organic, lemon-flavored water. Said to work in just minutes, its patented liquid formula allows for acetaminophen to be suspended in an easy-to-drink liquid that is water-based, instead of the alcohol or glycerin-based syrups found in other products. This allows Headache Man to have the flavor and consistency of a great-tasting beverage, while eliminating the bitterness typically found in other over-the-counter medications. With 40 percent of people struggling to swallow pills, this product offers a new alternative that changes the way consumers look at on-the-go pain relief.