2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Healthy Snacks

OH SNAP! Sassy Bites, GLK Foods

Consumers are continuously looking for healthier and better-for-you options, packaged for on-the-go convenience. OH SNAP! Sassy Bites are pickle slices that are sweet with just enough heat. Gluten free, fat free and made with non-GMO cucumbers, Sassy Bites are fresh-packed with no added brine — an innovative process that delivers a superior crunch, great taste, and less mess. Sassy Bites are designed to be a delicious snack on their own, or work as a tasty complement to any sandwich/hot dog purchase, driving incremental sales as an add-on to the foodservice portion of c-stores.