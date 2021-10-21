2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Non-Edible Grocery

BIC EZ Reach Lighter, BIC Corp.

The BIC EZ Reach Lighter features a 1.45-inch extended wand that helps keep fingers further from the flame. Its body is the size of a pocket lighter, so it fits comfortably in users' hands, bags and pockets, making it perfect for lighting candles, grilling, and everything in between. The design meets consumers' requests for a lighter that lights at any angle. Providing up to 50 percent more lights than non-refillable wand pocket lighters, the BIC EZ Reach Lighter gives retailers an opportunity to trade up for profitability. Each lighter undergoes more than 50 quality and safety checks during the manufacturing process to ensure it meets or exceeds all safety standards to keep consumers safe.