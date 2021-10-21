2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Novelty/Seasonal Candy

Skittles Shriekers!, Mars Wrigley

Mars Wrigley has unveiled spooky-new Skittles flavors in preparation for this year's Halloween season. Dubbed "Shriekers!" the new release comes in a vibrant assortment of Spine-Tingling Tangerine, Ghoulish Green Apple, Rattled Raspberry, Citrus Scream, and Shocking Lime. The super-sour variety boasts a bright orange wrapper with a ghoulish skeleton and a warning that reads: BEWARE! TRY IF YOU DARE. According to the company, these candies are so sour, they will make you shriek.