2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Other Tobacco Products/Cigars

White Owl Swirl — Chocolate & Vanilla, Swedish Match North America

The limited-edition offerings provided by White Owl continue to intrigue consumers and create demand within the c-store market. White Owl Swirl: Chocolate & Vanilla is the first cigar in a planned series. Swirl is a two-color cigarillo featuring an unmistakable and unforgettable wrapper, and a flavor that brings chocolate and vanilla together in a smooth combination. The series will introduce products that bring an exciting twist that grabs consumers' attention.