2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Beverages/Bottled Water

VOSS+ Vitamin D, Voss USA

The VOSS+ line of enhanced waters represents the first premium bottled water brand to bring true benefits to consumers. VOSS+ is designed to help support active lifestyles and enhance the pursuit of health and wellness — trends that became even more sought out during the pandemic. VOSS+ Vitamin D delivers 50 percent of the average person's recommended daily intake of Vitamin D, along with minerals and electrolytes for taste, in a delightful citrus fruit essence containing zero sugar and zero calories. By offering unique and meaningful ingredients along with outstanding taste in the iconic VOSS bottle, VOSS+ provides an opportunity to trade customers up to a higher dollar ring. VOSS+ Vitamin D has a suggested price of $3.69.