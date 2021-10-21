2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Beverages/Carbonated Soft Drinks

Sunkist Berry Lemonade, Keurig Dr Pepper

Sunkist Berry Lemonade (SKBL) has seen unprecedented success since its launch, with c-stores driving 44 percent of dollar sales due to high turn rates on the product's 20-ounce single-serve bottle. This momentum is a strong proof point that the product is meeting consumer needs and expectations at both the shelf and post-purchase. After only four months on the market, SKBL is now the fastest-turning Sunkist flavor in c-stores. The product features a unique flavor profile, bright blue color, and vibrant packaging. SKBL has a strong repeat purchase percentage of 28 percent, indicating that more than one in four consumers who tried the product purchased it again.