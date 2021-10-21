2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Beverages/Juice Drinks

Amarumayu Superfruit Juices, Amarumayu LLC

Amarumayu Superfruit Juices are ready-to-drink, immunity-boosting, exotic, delicious and nourishing. The Buriti and Camu Camu superfruits have been part of the healthy diets of the indigenous peoples of the Amazon for centuries. Camu Camu has the largest natural concentration of Vitamin C on the planet with 50 times as much Vitamin C as an orange. Buriti is rich in Omegas 3, 6 and 9, Vitamins A and C, and minerals such as potassium, calcium and iron. Our panelists were impressed with the taste of the juices, as well as their concentration of nutrients. They also liked the artwork on the product's colorful aluminum container.