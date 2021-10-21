2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Beverages/RTD Coffee Drinks

Community Coffee Espresso + Cream, Community Coffee

Made with Community Coffee's Signature Blend, Espresso + Cream is a refreshing and creamy ready-to-drink coffee-based beverage in a convenient 6.5-ounce can. The beverage is lightly sweetened and balanced with rich cream for a delicious pick-me-up. Made with 100 percent Arabica coffee beans and natural flavors, Espresso + Cream is held to Community Coffee's rigorous scoring system for body, balance, flavor and aroma. Our panelists found the innovation of the mini expresso beverage very convenient, and they liked its balanced flavor and the fact that Community Coffee gives back through programs such as Cash for Schools and Military Match.