2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Packaged Beverages/RTD Iced Tea

POM Pomegranate Orange Blossom White Tea, POM Wonderful

Each bottle of POM Antioxidant Super Tea is powered by the antioxidant goodness of pomegranate juice and is gently brewed to preserve those antioxidants while offering the benefits of tea. POM Pomegranate Orange Blossom White Tea offers a combination of crisp white tea and orange blossom, resulting in a delicious and refreshing alternative to traditional ready-to-drink (RTD) teas. Our panelists liked this health-forward alternative to RTD teas and found its taste "refreshing." The beautiful, vibrant POM bottle also stood out within the category and impressed our testers.