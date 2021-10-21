2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Salty Snacks/Nuts & Seeds

South 40 Snacks Sunflower Seeds, South 40 Snacks Inc.

Each package of South 40 Snacks Sunflower Seeds contains only two ingredients: sunflower seeds and sea salt. These premium giant sunflower seeds make for a salty snack that fits food and health trends such as natural, vegan, keto, paleo, low carb, good source of protein, and more. The company boasts that they are unlike any other sunflower seeds on the market, and our panelists agreed. In the c-store accounts where South 40 Snacks has distribution, the product typically ranks at or near the top on a dollars-per-store-per-week basis among competitors.