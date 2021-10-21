2021 Best New Products Awards Winner: Salty Snacks/Potato Chips

Pringles Scorchin', Kellogg's Co.

The "hot" segment represents 30 percent of the salty snacks business at c-stores, and it grew by 8 percent in the last three years, compared with 3 percent growth for the entire category. Pringles took its three most popular flavors and added additional heat to them to create Pringles Scorchin'. The Pringles Scorchin' platform is designed to combine the Pringles flavors that consumers love with the spicy trend they are asking for, attracting the next generation of salty snack consumers. Our testers loved the bold taste and texture of the BBQ variety.