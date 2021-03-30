2021 Category Captain for Other Tobacco Products: Swisher

Throughout the pandemic, Swisher was able to consistently manage inventories at both the distributor and store levels and help its trade partners meet the demand of the adult consumer.

In September 2020, Swisher announced an expansion of the company's vision, offerings and strategic focus on serving the adult consumer with five strategic businesses: Swisher Sweets Cigar Co. (cigars), Fat Lip Brands (smokeless), Drew Estates (premium cigars), Hempire (hemp products), and Rogue Holdings (modern oral nicotine).

Throughout this evolution, Swisher has continued to innovate in the OTP category. For example, the newly emerging Modern Oral Nicotine (MON) segment is quickly becoming a key sales and profit driver. Oral nicotine pouch sales were up 26.3 percent in dollar sales year over year for the 52-week period ending Oct. 3, according to a report by Goldman Sachs. Swisher's Rogue Nicotine On Demand is designed to be the next level of nicotine satisfaction for the person on the go. The only company to offer products in all four formats — gums, lozenges, pouches and tablets — Rogue delivers tobacco-free nicotine in a smoke-free, spit-free way. It can be either a complement (add-on) or a substitute for a traditional tobacco sale.

An important component of Swisher's evolution is Success Simplified, a service platform that makes success easier and profitable for trade partners. The platform is based on the tenets of Innovation, Insights, Action, Reliability and Shared Success. These are delivered through a one-stop shop offering of products, creative packaging, advanced manufacturing technologies, product guarantees, and shared performance programs.