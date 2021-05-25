2021 Memorial Day Gas Prices Will Be the Most Expensive Since 2014

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The unofficial kickoff to summer will have the most expensive Memorial Day weekend gas prices since 2014, AAA reports.

Although the national average has stabilized since the Colonial Pipeline resumed operations, gas prices are still expected to fluctuate in the days leading up to the weekend.

Additionally, while the national average declined 1 cent to $3.03 per gallon — the first decrease in two weeks — it is still 17 cents more than one month ago and $1.12 more expensive than one year ago.

"AAA expects 37 million Americans to travel, mostly by car and plane, for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. That is a 60-percent increase over last year's holiday and a strong indication that summer travel is going to be largely popular," said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson. "With the increase in travel demand, gas prices are going to be expensive no matter where you fill up, so plan ahead. The AAA app can help to find the best price."



Some gas stations in the Southeast are still experiencing supply strain, which will likely extend into the holiday weekend, although drivers should not expect to find themselves stranded without access to fuel, McGee added.

"Holiday road trippers may come across some gas stations with low fuel supply in popular travel destinations, like beaches, mountains or national parks," she said. "However, markets are not expected to be fuel-less, like we saw in the wake of the pipeline shutdown."

The nation's 10 largest weekly changes saw price increases in Hawaii (4 cents), California (3 cents), Oregon (3 cents) and Colorado (3 cents), with price decreases in Indiana (4 cents), Maryland (3 cents), Georgia (3 cents), Oklahoma (3 cents), Illinois (3 cents) and Wisconsin (2 cents).

The 10 least expensive markets in the country are Louisiana ($2.71 per gallon), Mississippi ($2.71), Missouri ($2.73), Texas ($2.74), Oklahoma ($2.75), Arkansas ($2.76), Kansas ($2.83), Minnesota ($2.83), Alabama ($2.83) and North Dakota ($2.84).