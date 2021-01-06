2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo Headed to Indianapolis

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the first time in the event's history, the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo (SSE), hosted by the National Confectioners Association (NCA), will be held in Indianapolis.

Traditionally held at Chicago's McCormick Place, this year's event will take place at the Indiana Convention Center from June 23-35. More than 400 of the top candy and snack companies will display two years of the industry’s most innovative products.

"The Sweets & Snacks Expo offers the candy and snack industries the chance to come together and share their latest new products and innovations," NCA President and CEO John Downs said. "This year, this event is even more important as confectionery and snack products have helped consumers improve their emotional well-being during a challenging time. We know after a year of treating and snacking at home during the pandemic, they're hungry for new product innovation from their favorite brands."

According to NCA, 2,250 retail attendees representing 1,400 banners across all classes of trade and counting are expected to attend. Additionally, more than 70 suppliers will attend the inaugural Supplier Showcase, taking place Tuesday, June 22, the day before the show begins.

The 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo will also highlight merchandising trends and inspiration through Destination Retail. The platform enables attendees to immerse themselves in front end and center store merchandising examples and education sessions that will provide thoughtful ways to:

Innovate checkout experiences and e-commerce platforms;

Drive incremental purchases through emerging and underleveraged moments and occasions; and

Incentivize in-the-moment purchases in the queue line and beyond.

"This year has shown the importance of connecting with consumers where they feel most comfortable. Destination Retail explores how key consumer rituals, celebrations, and occasions become opportunities to attract shoppers and inspire new purchase occasions," Downs added. "Candy and snacks are an important part of how we make our days special during this uncertain time, and as we head back into stores, it's important to keep retailers and consumers inspired to enjoy the high-performing treating and snacking categories."

SSE show management, the City of Indianapolis and the Indiana Convention Center have worked together to ensure that the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo will be successful and safe for all attendees.

The City of Indianapolis has invested $7 million in convention center upgrades, including hospital-grade air filtration, touchless doors, Clorox 360 sanitation, hand sanitizer stations, and safe concessions and dining areas.

Additionally, the show will require masking, social distancing and daily temperature checks.

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries, and features new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations.

Based in Washington, D.C., NCA is the trade organization that promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement.