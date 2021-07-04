2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo Will Offer Three Educational Tracks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo, held by the National Confectioners Association (NCA), is giving attendees the ability to make connections, check out the latest innovative candy and snack products, discover new ways to showcase their products, and attend education sessions to gain insights.

This year's annual expo will offer three educational tracks, including consumer and shopper trends, retail and category trends, and business disruption:

Consumer & Shopper Trends

Having more choices than before, shoppers balance existing retailer and product preferences with emotional, functional and lifestyle needs to navigate an increasingly complex and omnichannel shopping experience. This track explores the shifting retail landscape and shopping habits of these evolving shoppers and gives insight into how to win them in the aisles, online, on their phones and wherever else they shop.

Retail & Category Trends

New products, packaging and merchandising methods are changing the shopper's retail experience in-store and online. This track traces the impact of COVID-19 on retail and category trends, provides a roadmap to the latest category innovations, and outlines how companies can maximize these growth opportunities to increase sales and improve the shopper experience.

Business Disruption

This track explores what's next in candy and snacks, including how COVID-19 and topics like cannabis and sustainability are transforming how we shop and eat.

"If we have learned anything from the pandemic shopping environment, it is that we need to be flexible to meet our shoppers where they feel most comfortable," said NCA President and CEO John Downs. "The education tracks presented at the Sweets & Snacks Expo will provide insights on the impact of the pandemic, as well as content to help you navigate the shifting retail landscape and evolving consumer needs. From inspiration that will help you delight your shoppers to ideas for growth, these educational opportunities can help you stay on the cutting edge."

The 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo will be held June 23-25 at the Indianapolis Convention Center.

