2022 Product of the Year USA Winners Span 40 Categories
Awards are based on 40,000 American shoppers surveyed by Kantar.
Image
NEW YORK — Product of the Year USA announced the winners of its 2022 Product of the Year Awards, which span 40 categories and are granted for outstanding innovation. The awards are based on a national survey of 40,000 American shoppers conducted by Kantar.
"Given the continued flux and uncertainty over the past two years, we're prouder than ever to provide consumers with the vote of 40,000 fellow shoppers as a guide they can trust when making important purchase decisions for themselves and their families," said Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year. "One of the great strengths of Product of the Year is that we champion manufacturers for putting forward products that reflect the latest trends and offer consumers the solutions they're looking for."
The winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Awards are:
Alcoholic Beverage: ALDI-exclusive Peaks and Tides Pinot Noir, ALDI
All-Purpose Disinfectant: OxiClean Daily Clean Multi-Purpose Disinfectant, Church & Dwight
Bakery: ALDI-exclusive L'oven Fresh Garlic Knots, ALDI
Bathroom Cleaning: 9 Elements Bathroom Cleaner, P&G
Breakfast: ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Brioche or French Toast Bagels, ALDI
Candy Bar: Kinder Bueno Mini, Ferrero USA
CBD Gummies: Charlotte's Web CBD Gummies, Charlotte's Web Inc.
CBD Ingestible: cbdMD Drink Mix, cbdMD
CBDPet: CBD Daily Chewies by D Oh Gee, Oh Gee
Cheese: ALDI-exclusive Emporium Selection Cracker Cuts, ALDI
Coffee & Tea: Joyba Bubble Tea, Del Monte Foods Inc.
Cold & Allergy: Allegra Hives, Sanofi US
Convenience Meal: ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Hawaiian or Coconut Thai Chicken, ALDI
Dips & Condiments: ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Mexicali and Street Corn Dip, ALDI