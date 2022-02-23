Advertisement
02/23/2022

2022 Product of the Year USA Winners Span 40 Categories

Awards are based on 40,000 American shoppers surveyed by Kantar.
2022 Product of the Year USA

NEW YORK — Product of the Year USA announced the winners of its 2022 Product of the Year Awards, which span 40 categories and are granted for outstanding innovation. The awards are based on a national survey of 40,000 American shoppers conducted by Kantar.

"Given the continued flux and uncertainty over the past two years, we're prouder than ever to provide consumers with the vote of 40,000 fellow shoppers as a guide they can trust when making important purchase decisions for themselves and their families," said Mike Nolan, global CEO of Product of the Year. "One of the great strengths of Product of the Year is that we champion manufacturers for putting forward products that reflect the latest trends and offer consumers the solutions they're looking for."

The winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Awards are:

  • Alcoholic Beverage: ALDI-exclusive Peaks and Tides Pinot Noir, ALDI
  • All-Purpose Disinfectant: OxiClean Daily Clean Multi-Purpose Disinfectant, Church & Dwight
  • Bakery: ALDI-exclusive L'oven Fresh Garlic Knots, ALDI
  • Bathroom Cleaning: 9 Elements Bathroom Cleaner, P&G
  • Breakfast: ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Brioche or French Toast Bagels, ALDI
  • Candy Bar: Kinder Bueno Mini, Ferrero USA
  • CBD Gummies: Charlotte's Web CBD Gummies, Charlotte's Web Inc.
  • CBD Ingestible: cbdMD Drink Mix, cbdMD
  • CBD Pet: CBD Daily Chewies by D Oh Gee, Oh Gee
  • Cheese: ALDI-exclusive Emporium Selection Cracker Cuts, ALDI
  • Coffee & Tea: Joyba Bubble Tea, Del Monte Foods Inc.
  • Cold & Allergy: Allegra Hives, Sanofi US
  • Convenience Meal: ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Hawaiian or Coconut Thai Chicken, ALDI
  • Dips & Condiments: ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Mexicali and Street Corn Dip, ALDI
  • Disinfecting Wipes: Lysol Biodegradable Disinfecting Wipes Fresh Citrus, Reckitt
  • Dog Care: Cesar Wholesome Bowls, Mars
  • First Aid: Nexcare Duo Bandages, 3M
  • Fruit Snack: Del Monte Fruit Cups with Infusions, Del Monte Foods Inc.
  • Functional Beverage: CVS Health Adult Electrolyte Cherry Pomegranate, CVS Health
  • Hair Styling: göt2b Glued 2-in-1 Spray Wax, Henkel
  • Hot & Spicy Snack: Takis Blue Heat, Barcel USA
  • Laundry: Persil Active Scent Boost, Henkel
  • Low Carb Bread: Aunt Millie's Bakeries Live Carb Smart, Aunt Millie's Bakeries
  • Meatless: Quorn Meatless Homestyle & Kickin' ChiQin Cutlets, Quorn Foods
  • Oral Care: Listerine Smart Rinse Kids Anticavity Mouthwash Bubble Blast, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health
  • Outdoor Cooking: Kingsford Hardwood Pellets, The Clorox Co.
  • Pain Relief Tylenol Dissolve Packs, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health
  • Personal Cleansing: Dial Clean + Gentle Body Wash, Henkel
  • Pest Control: STEM, SC Johnson
  • Plant-Based Food: Plant-Based Cheeze Shreds, Daiya
  • Probiotics: Bio-K+ Extra Cognition with Cereboost, Bio-K+ International Inc.
  • RTD Cocktail: Captain Morgan Captain's Cocktails, Diageo
  • Salty Snack: ALDI-exclusive Clancy's Pub Style Pretzels, ALDI
  • Skin Care: Gold Bond Crepe Corrector Age Defense Lotion, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare 
  • Soft Drink: Pepsi Mango, PepsiCo
  • Spirits: Tanqueray Sevilla Orange, Diageo
  • Sugar Confections: NERDS Gummy Clusters, Ferrara
  • Sustainable Home Essentials: Dial Concentrated Refills, Henkel
  • Vitamins: Nature's Bounty Jelly Bean Vitamins, Nestle Health Science U.S.
  • Wellness: Live Better Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, CVS Health

