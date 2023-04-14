2023 Category Captain for Foodservice/Hot Beverages: Franke Coffee Systems

All industries, including c-stores, are suffering from labor shortages, so freeing up employees to focus on other tasks is a huge benefit. At the same time, customers today want their coffee their way with no concerns. The latest innovation from Franke Coffee Systems makes brewing hot coffee to order simple, with the quick touch of a button and no interaction.

The A400 Fresh Brew has a small footprint of just under 13.5 inches wide, making it a perfect fit for where counter space is limited. The fully automatic machine walks customers or operators through the ordering process in three quick steps with an advanced user interface.

The new system enables consistent, bean-to-cup, fresh coffee every time and can produce up to four sizes of hot coffee. The unit has two bean hoppers with dedicated grinders to ensure a quality flavor every time. The A400 Fresh Brew grinds beans fresh for each cup, allowing employees to focus on checkout lines instead of making coffee during busy times. This innovation keeps customers happy and profits up for the entire category.