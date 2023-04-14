2023 Category Captain for Health & Beauty Care: Lil’ Drug Store Products

Categories like health and beauty care (HBC) generate high margins, but can be complicated and time-consuming for c-store category managers. Lil' Drug Store Products offers best-in-class category management solutions to c-store retailers and wholesalers. Its team works hard to understand the goals of its partners and then utilizes a blend of national syndicated data, customer-specific scan data, industry trends, pricing analyses and proprietary consumer insights to provide turnkey recommendations that deliver sales and profit growth.

Seventy-five percent of the top 100 c-store retailers use Lil' Drug Store services. These partners continue to achieve growth numbers that exceed trends in the channel. Testimonials from retailer category managers praise the Lil' Drug Store Products category management team for its precise presentations, quick response time and focus on the entire HBC category.

Among the company's data-driven results, its triple dose program with the right SKUs and the right pricing led to a 14-point increase in dollar and unit share from lower-ring, trial-sized options to full-size, higher-ring SKUs at one large Midwest chain. This resulted in 21 percent growth in total category dollars and 9.6 percent growth in units after a year.