2025 Category Excellence in Digital & Loyalty: Jiffy Trip & Rovertown

A shared dedication to innovation, rapid execution and measurable success were cornerstones of the partnership between Jiffy Trip and Rovertown, which resulted in the development and launch of the Jiffy Trip Mobile App in just three months — a pace far exceeding industry norms.

The Rovertown team worked closely with Jiffy Trip's marketing specialist, project manager and app steering committee to bring the app from concept to launch. Rovertown provided best practices for content, layout, design and functionality, and ensured the app met industry standards and consumer expectations while addressing Jiffy Trip's unique goals. Plus, its ongoing support has been instrumental in optimizing the app's performance.

Jiffy Trip's marketing specialist Erica Miller played a pivotal role in the project, collaborating closely with Rovertown and leading the app steering committee. She continues to oversee the app's performance by working with the retailer's merchandising and marketing teams to maintain its rel­evance and appeal. Her leadership has been crucial in developing app-exclusive monthly coupons — a hallmark feature that drives customer engagement and offers deep discounts on Jiffy Trip’s most popular food and beverage items.

Since its launch in late June, the Jiffy Trip Mobile App has seen growth every month. It has attracted more than 15,000 unique users across the retailer's 30 locations in small and midsized towns and to date, 40,000-plus coupons have been redeemed.

Click here for the full winners' list for the 2025 Convenience Store News Category Excellence Awards.