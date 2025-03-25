2025 Category Excellence in Digital & Loyalty: Tri-Star Energy & Paytronix

Paytronix and Twice Daily, the convenience store brand owned by Tri-Star Energy, collaborated to add a custom mobile app and the Paytronix Order and Delivery platform to the retailer’s preexisting Paytronix-powered loyalty program.

As Twice Daily expanded its foodservice offerings, the chain needed a branded mobile app with online ordering to stay competitive with quick-service restau­rant brands. Paytronix built a customized, branded mobile app for Twice Daily that makes its made-to-order items available for customers on the go. The retailer then integrated Paytronix Loyalty with Online Ordering to create a streamlined guest experience that makes it easier to receive special offers, track rewards, and order everything from coffee to baked goods to made-to-order sandwiches and burritos.

Tri-Star Energy's Loyalty and Mobile App Manager Jackson Tolk over­saw the creation and deployment of the new order and delivery addi­tion to Twice Daily's app and loyalty program. He now handles ongoing management to get more from the platform for customer engagement.

The combination of loyalty and online ordering has increased both spend and frequency. Tri-Star Energy has achieved a 225% increase in sales dollars, a 55% monthly lift in orders, and a 95% increase in unique customers as the order-ahead feature is attracting new customers.

Click here for the full winners' list for the 2025 Convenience Store News Category Excellence Awards.