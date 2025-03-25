2025 Category Excellence in Overall Partnership: Albertsons Companies Inc. & McLane Co. Inc.

In 2024, Albertsons and McLane enhanced an existing partnership to support Albertsons' goal of making its convenience stores nationwide a one-stop shop while elevating fresh foodservice as a key part of its growth strategy. The Albertsons and McLane Fresh teams met weekly to discuss operations, logistics, results on cur­rent and upcoming programs, and product needs.

Rather than roll out one-size-fits-all offerings, the companies considered the limitations and real estate that matter most to c-stores and created programs that made the most sense for Albertsons' operations. Special consideration was given to the varying needs of specific stores in different locations that might require different equipment programming.

Along with implementing McLane Fresh offerings such as Central Eats, Prendisimo, Better Case Bakery and CupZa!, McLane provided new and standardized planograms, marketing support, merchandising, com­petitively priced equipment bundles, expert guidance and food safety training.

Led by Donnie Green, Albertsons was instrumental in building the programs while offering a level of opera­tional transparency that helped McLane identify ways its offerings could successfully support the retailer's business goals. Albertsons' strong embrace of McLane Fresh created a frictionless environment that allowed McLane to better market the new programs and train teams. The symbiotic relationship also en­abled McLane to program equipment on Albertsons’ behalf and create new standard operating proce­dures to increase efficiency and consistency.

More than 40 Albertsons convenience stores imple­mented McLane Fresh during the second quarter of 2024, resulting in 38% year-over-year growth in the fresh food category.

