2025 Confectionery Leadership Awards Recipients Named

Keller has dedicated more than 25 years to the convenience store industry, with the last seven spent as a category manager at Circle K. His leadership has driven transformative initiatives, including developing the "Sweet Spot," an end-cap display featured in more than 450 stores. The "Sweet Spot" highlights seasonal candy, limited-time offers and the latest trends while incorporating key NCA initiatives like National Candy Month.

"I'm deeply grateful for this incredible honor," Keller said. "Confectionery is about more than products — it's about creating moments of joy, and I'm so fortunate to collaborate with innovative and dedicated partners in this space. Thank you to my amazing team and the manufacturer and broker communities for their continued support."

Keller's career journey began as a sales associate, progressing through roles as store manager, district manager and manager of merchandising. His expertise spans merchandising, strategic planning, market analysis and vendor relations.

Gutridge's career in retail spans more than 30 years, with the last 14 at Raley's. Since adding candy to her responsibilities in 2013, she has become a champion for the confectionery category, combining strategic leadership with creative merchandising to drive results. Gutridge's efforts have strengthened Raley's candy offerings while fostering collaboration and innovation across the industry, NCA and Candy & Snacks TODAY said.

"Becoming the candy category leader for Raley's changed my life in an unimaginable way," Gutridge said. "My creativity and business smarts have been tested. I've met people who've become friends and mentors. Receiving this award is an honor, and I'm humbled to be part of an industry that builds traditions and lifelong memories for both industry members and consumers."

Gutridge began her career in buying and planning roles at Macy's West and Saks Fifth Avenue. She now leads the general merchandise and candy categories for Raley's, driving growth through strategic leadership and creative merchandising. Her recently expanded portfolio includes nonedible grocery, health and beauty, seasonal and floral.

She is also a board member of Raley's Food For Families, the company's nonprofit which strives to end hunger in the community.

The 2025 Confectionery Leadership Awards will be presented during the State of the Industry Conference, taking place March 2-4, at the JW Marriott Turnberry Resort in Miami.

The National Confectioners Association is a trade organization for the $48 billion U.S. confectionery industry. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy.