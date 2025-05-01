2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winner: 36 Lyn Refuel Station

Headquarters: Minneapolis

No. of Stores: 1

36 Lyn Refuel Station in Minneapolis is an independently owned, community-focused refueling station that is passionate about providing organic and locally sourced products to its community. Owner Lonnie McQuirter and his team spend much time interacting with vendors to properly promote their products, build brand awareness, share knowledge and grow together.

As a small neighborhood convenience store, 36 Lyn Refuel Station has found that a personalized approach is key to success. The team loves to engage with customers and is constantly on the lookout for ways to make the shopping experience more positive, pleasant and rewarding. Being an important member of the community and making a positive impact is also of great importance to this single-store business, which actively supports community organizations and nonprofits each year along with organizing various neighborhood events.

Beyond his store, McQuirter is recognized for his passionate work in legislative advocacy and is a go-to for political activity representing the convenience channel. He serves on the NACS Board of Directors and is a member of Convenience Store News’ Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Board. According to his nominator, McQuirter is "always willing to lean into whatever is needed to help move the entire industry forward."