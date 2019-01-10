2nd Annual Koupon Insights Report

Koupon Insights has witnessed tremendous growth since its launch in 2018. In this year’s Koupon Insights report, we’re happy to report that our dataset has reached over 10 billion consumer data points.

In addition, we’re showcasing a series of tools that help CPGs and retailers understand shoppers and execute digital campaigns. From consumer attributes to basket composition, geographic trends and more — promotions launched in the Koupon Network are smarter, faster, and more impactful than ever before.

Koupon has never been more excited about digital marketing in the c-store industry, and we’re thrilled to be sharing how we are leveraging rich insights to help CPGs and retailers thrive.