7-Eleven Adds New Offering to Its Breakfast Menu

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is rejecting the notion of breakfast as a morning daypart and inviting customers to enjoy breakfast all day with the launch of its Maple-flavored Sausage, Egg & Cheese taquito. The new menu item is now available all-day every day for breakfast-loving customers at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores.

Loaded with the breakfast must-haves, 7-Eleven's new Maple-flavored Sausage, Egg & Cheese taquito is a great way to start the day, the company said.

Whether consumers have awakened on the wrong side of the bed and in need of a pick-me-up or they are simply in search of a quick, tasty alternative to a sit-down breakfast, 7-Eleven's breakfast taquito serves as the perfect grab-and-go solution for busy customers, according to the retailer. It is made with fluffy whole eggs, savory pork sausage and cheddar cheese sauce, and coated with a sweet maple-flavored batter.

To round out a hearty breakfast, customers can pair the Maple-flavored Sausage, Egg & Cheese taquito with any size of iced coffee for just $1 each.

"Here at 7-Eleven, we're always looking for creative ways to expand our menu and cater to our customers' food cravings in ways that maximize convenience," said Robin Murphy, senior director of fresh foods at 7-Eleven. "Now, with our maple-flavored sausage taquito, customers have a craveworthy on-the-go breakfast at their fingertips, morning, noon or night!"

For members of the convenience store operator's 7Rewards loyalty program, each purchase of the breakfast taquito earns them 100 bonus points. 7Rewards is the popular loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven mobile app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases. Loyalty members can also enjoy three of their favorite grill items and a Big Gulp drink for just $3.

Those who prefer on-demand delivery can order the new Maple-flavored Sausage, Egg & Cheese taquito through 7-Eleven's 7NOW delivery app. Additionally, with the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can have their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products, including the new taquito, for $5.95 a month. Subscribers with a basket totaling at least $10 will receive additional benefits, such as the option to select a free product, like a free Slurpee drink.

Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine, and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

The breakfast daypart is increasingly important to c-stores, having gained significant share of trips in 2021 compared to the previous year. This is largely due to more of the workforce starting to return to the office and resuming their morning commutes. This was particularly beneficial to product segments such as coffee, energy drinks and prepackaged food, which all performed exceptionally well in the morning daypart.

Irving, Texas-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7‑Eleven stores, 7‑Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits locations.