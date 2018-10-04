7-Eleven Among Top Retailers in Customer Experience Ratings

IRVING, Texas — Convenience store chain 7-Eleven Inc. made the cut of the top retailers delivering quality customer experience.

7-Eleven achieved a rating of 73 percent in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings, an annual customer experience benchmark of companies based on a survey of 10,000 consumers in the United States.

To generate the ratings, Temkin Group asked the consumers to evaluate their recent experiences with a company across three dimensions: Success (can you do what you want to do?), Effort (how easy is it to work with the company?), and Emotion (how do you feel about the interactions?). These three scores were then averaged to produce each company's rating. A score of 70 percent or above is considered "good" and a score of 80 percent or above is considered "excellent."

The retail industry overall averaged a 74-percent rating in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings, placing retail in third place out of the 20 industries rated.

Leading the retailers were Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree, which tied for first place with a rating of 82 percent. Rounding out the top five were Family Dollar (81 percent), ​BJ's Wholesale Club (80 percent) and Amazon.com (79 percent). ​

"Ace Hardware and Family Dollar lead a strong group of retailers. In fact, more than three-quarters of retailers earned good or excellent scores," said Bruce Temkin, managing partner of Temkin Group.

More good news for retailers is that the average rating of the retail industry improved over the last year, rising 0.5 percentage points from 73.9 percent to 74.4 percent between 2017 and 2018.

The full 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings can be viewed at www.TemkinRatings.com.

Irving-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 63,000 stores in 19 countries, including 10,900 in North America.