7-Eleven Begins Beer & Cider Delivery in Select Cities

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. will now deliver beer and cider to 7Now mobile app customers in select markets nationwide.

A section of the 7Now app dedicated to beer and cider delivery is labeled "The Beer Necessities," and offers "everything from traditional beers to craft beers and ciders," Food and Wine reported.

Brands and varieties available for delivery include: Dos Equis, Modelo, Corona, Coors Light, Bud Light, Heineken, Budweiser, Angry Orchard, Stella Artois, Dogfish Head, New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale, Brooklyn Defender, Miler Light, Michelob Ultra, Kona Big Wave Golden Ale, Blue Moon New Belgium Voodoo Ranger and more.

Initially, the nationwide beer and cider delivery rollout is limited to 18 markets:

Arizona: Phoenix

California: Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco

Florida: Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Daytona and Tampa

Illinois: Chicago

Missouri: St. Louis

New York: New York City

North Carolina: Charlotte

Oregon: Portland

Texas: Austin, San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth

Virginia: Norfolk-Portsmouth

Washington: Seattle-Tacoma

The 7Now app is available in the Google Play and Apple Store.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.