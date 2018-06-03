7-Eleven Brings Back Women's Franchise Giveaway Contest

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. launched its second franchise giveaway contest targeting female entrepreneurs. The W.E. Take the Lead Women's Franchise Giveaway Contest kicked off in conjunction with National Women's Month.

The contest is open to all eligible women who are interested in becoming an independent business owner with the convenience retailer. The winner will be awarded an initial franchise fee-free 7‑Eleven franchise, for an initial franchise fee value of up to $190,000.

This is the second year 7‑Eleven has targeted women for the franchise giveaway. The multiphase contest includes:

Submitting a detailed franchise application;

Meeting company franchising qualifications;

Preliminary interviews;

A video submission;

An in-store hands-on experience; and

A final one-on-one interview with 7‑Eleven senior leadership for the top finalists.

The process takes place over an eight-month period.

"Last year we had such an incredible response and we are excited to open the contest again to women who are interested in joining the 7‑Eleven team," said Dan Soper, 7‑Eleven vice president of operations support. "7‑Eleven encourages women entrepreneurship everywhere, especially in the neighborhoods in which we operate."

The winner can choose any of the company's corporate-operated 7‑Eleven convenience stores available for franchising in the continental United States at the contest's culmination.

The entry period ends May 7 and the winner will be revealed in October.

In addition, 7‑Eleven will make a donation to the winning woman's charity of choice that aligns with the 7‑Eleven Project A-Game grant program. Project A-Game funds youth programs focused on education, fitness, safety and hunger relief.

To qualify, an entrant must be age 21 or older; a legal resident of the U.S.; have sufficient financial resources; be able to move, at their own expense, to an area with 7‑Eleven c-stores available for franchising; have excellent credit and at least three years of leadership, retail or restaurant experience; and meet 7‑Eleven's new franchisee qualifications.

Contestants will go through the same qualification process as all 7‑Eleven franchise applicants including, but not limited to, credit evaluation, background check, a leadership test, business plan development, budget and store location preferences.

This year marks the 54th year of franchising for the convenience retailer. Franchisees operate almost 90 percent of the 7‑Eleven stores across the U.S.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 65,000 stores in 18 countries, including 11,600 in North America.