7-Eleven Brings Laredo Taco Company to Florida

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is opening the doors to its first Laredo Taco Co. restaurant in Florida at 1007 Highway 41 North in Inverness. It is the first of more than 15 locations planned for the state.

Two additional Laredo Taco restaurants are scheduled to open later this year in Palmetto and Parrish, with the remaining sites expected to open throughout the state by the end of 2021.

The quick-serve Mexican food brand is known for its tacos served on handmade flour tortillas made from scratch daily in on-site kitchens. The menu includes items less commonly found at Mexican fast food chains, such as authentic barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas, breakfast tacos made with freshly cracked eggs and protein-packed bowls. Laredo Taco restaurants also feature a salsa bar with a wide selection of freshly prepared salsas and pico de gallo.

"We think Florida is really going to love our Laredo Taco Co. restaurants and its delicious food, all made from scratch, with carnitas being my personal favorite," said 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. "Whenever we open Laredo Taco Co. restaurants, the lines of enthusiastic customers have been out the door. We are excited to offer the same great experience and delicious handmade tacos to customers in the state of Florida."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, 7-Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces, the company said. Freshly prepared salsas and pico de gallo are currently being served in pre-packed containers at the salsa bar.

All Laredo Taco Co. menu items are available in stores or via contactless delivery through Postmates.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.