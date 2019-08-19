7-Eleven Brings Mobile Checkout to the Big Apple

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is helping busy city dwellers be on their way even faster by introducing Mobile Checkout to participating convenience stores in New York City.

The frictionless shopping experience lets customers skip the checkout and pay for their purchases using the 7-Eleven app. For a limited time, New Yorkers can receive up to $5 off their first Mobile Checkout transaction through an exclusive introductory offer.

Mobile Checkout is available for most 7-Eleven merchandise that has a bar code. Financial services and age-verified products such as alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets still require cashier assistance. The service works on both Android and iOS devices, and all payment transactions can be made securely through debit and credit cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay.

"More people are on the go and looking for faster, easier ways to shop than ever before. 7-Eleven continues to redefine convenience with frictionless experiences like Mobile Checkout. Our customers use their smartphone for all kinds of activities that save them precious time," said Gurmeet Singh, executive vice president, chief digital, information and marketing officer at 7-Eleven. "Now with the Mobile Checkout feature, customers can control their entire 7-Eleven shopping experience. Not only that, but customers can earn and redeem points on a variety of products when using Mobile Checkout."

The New York City launch of Mobile Checkout follows a test of Scan & Pay, a mobile self-checkout platform, at 14 Dallas-area c-stores in 2018, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

To use Mobile Checkout through the 7-Eleven mobile app, customers should:

Update to the latest version of the 7-Eleven mobile app to ensure it has Mobile Checkout capability;

Open the app in a participating store and tap "Get Started" on the home page;

Scan the barcodes of products to add them to the basket, with discounts and promotions applied automatically;

Pay for purchases using Apple Pay, Google Pay or a traditional debit or credit card; and

Scan a QR code, which appears in the app once payment is made, at the confirmation station to confirm the purchase. A tone lets cashiers know that a customer has used the Mobile Checkout feature to make a purchase.

According to 7-Eleven, it is the first c-store chain to develop proprietary technology for a full frictionless payment experience.

"Customers are given lots of options when they walk into a 7-Eleven store, from product assortment and customization all the way to payment methods," Singh said. "Mobile Checkout is just one more way we can make someone's day a little easier and give 7-Eleven customers a convenient checkout alternative to waiting in line during a store's busiest times of day. It's another reason to say, 'Oh thank heaven for 7-Eleven.'"

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 68,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.